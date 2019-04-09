Local man reunites with dog who went missing over a year ago

Jesus Lopez, his girlfriend Valeria Delgado, and Trina the pitbull

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Local man reunites with his dog who went missing over a year ago.

According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, Jesus Lopez's beloved pitbull, Trina, went missing in early 2018 while he was living in Coachella. Lopez tried anything he could do to get the word out, posting fliers, checking the local shelters, using social media, but he had no luck finding Trina.

Just when he gave up hope a year after Trina's disappearance, a friend contacted him. The friend told Lopez he had seen a dog that looked a lot like Trina on social media.

According to RCDAS, a woman with a Ring doorbell camera posted a picture of Trina roaming around. Lopez said he immediately recognized her in the picture.

“I knew right away it was her – I recognized her eyes,” Lopez said.

In the picture, Trina was still wearing a collar Lopez had bought for her.

Lopez contacted the person who told him they had reached animal services and one of the department’s officers found her and took her to a county shelter in Thousand Palms.

RCDAS officials Trina had resided in the shelter for over a month before Lopez found the picture.

“There are nice people out there,” said Valeria Delgado, Lopez’s girlfriend. “There are those that care for others’ pets and also take the lost pet to shelters. My advice to people is to never lose hope.”

Delgado said Trina recognized Lopez instantly.

“She saw him and knew right away who he was as if she was never gone,” Delgado said.

RCDAS officials said Trina was microchipped but Lopez and his girlfriend did not get the chip registered. The couple wants to make sure everyone to remembers to register the chip with all your current contact information.