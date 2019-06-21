Local law enforcement send condolences to family of slain Sacramento officer

The Coachella Valley's police and sheriff's departments sent out condolences to the family of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, who was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday.

O'Sullivan was shot while trying to help a woman retrieve belongings from her home after police responded to a disturbance involving a man and a woman, according to Sacramento police Sgt. Vance Chandler.

The Sacramento Police Department Deputy Chief Dave Peletta said they were called to the disturbance shortly before noon. Officers met the woman, later confirmed to be the suspect's girlfriend, and at around 5:41 p.m., accompanied her back to the home, roughly 15 minutes away, so she could gather some of her things.

Peletta said while officers were at the scene, the suspect shot O'Sullivan. The suspect kept shooting at officers, preventing officers from being able to retrieve O'Sullivan. An armored vehicle was used to reach O'Sullivan, and she was finally retrieved at 6:54 p.m. She was transported to UC Davis Medical Center within five minutes, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect was taken into custody after an 8-hour standoff.

O'Sullivan had served with the Sacramento Police Department for 18 months, having graduated from the academy in December 2018 and was still with a training officer. Peletta said she was expected to be on her in a couple of weeks. O'Sullivan is the first Sacramento officer to be killed in the line of duty in 20 years.

Several of the Coachella Valley's law enforcement agencies took to social media to send their condolences to O'Sullivan's friends, colleagues, and family of

Thank you for your service Officer O'Sullivan. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2rMxwwCrCN — DHS Police Dept (@DHSPoliceDept) June 20, 2019

We mourn with the O'Sullivan family, and the men and women of the Sacramento Police Department during this devastating... Posted by Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, June 20, 2019