Local hotel offers "Escape Room" mystery game until end of summer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Looking for another way to beat the heat? Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa is partnering with Escape Room through the end of the summer to give people a chance to solve a mystery and escape one of their rooms.

Associate Director of Rooms and Recreation at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa, Solomon Stewart told News Channel 3 about the mystery you would need to solve.

“What is happening in this room is a guest was en route in an airplane to the resort, his luggage arrived, but he never arrived so the goal is to figure out what happened to the guest," Stewart said.

One clue leads to the next but you must work quickly because time is ticking. You only have 60 minutes to “escape the room” and solve the mystery.

“If you solve the clues you do end up finding what happened to the guest," he said.

The game is meant for all ages.

“We found last year that our guests really enjoyed the opportunity to do something unique and different in a resort environment," he shared.

It’s not just for guests staying at the hotel. It’s also open to the public.

“You can call and book through our concierge‘s department," he said. There number is 760-862-4518.

The cost is $25 per person and children six and under are free.

There is a maximum of 10 people per group with the option of hosting a private session for $200. Sessions are available seven days a week at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

You can play the mystery game at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa until September 2.