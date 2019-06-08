Local hospitals participate in cereal-drive to support FIND Food Bank

Find Food bank cereal

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - FIND Food Bank is working with three of our local hospitals: JFK, Hi-Desert and Desert Regional, hosting a week-long cereal drive beginning Friday.

Many children here in the valley rely on meals provided in their schools throughout the day, so when school gets out for summer, some families struggle to provide a healthy lunch or breakfast for their kids.

In fact about 80% of our local school kids qualify for school-based meals through the 'Free and Reduced-Price Meal Program,' which often provides breakfast, lunch and snacks for kids throughout their school day.

School district representatives say this program is so important so that kids can focus on learning throughout the day and not feel hungry, distracted or stressed about where their next meal is going to come from. Now that it's summertime, our three local Desert Care Network hospitals are taking matters into their owns hands, hosting a week-long cereal drive beginning Friday to try and help local families.

Some medical departments have even created a friendly competition to see who can collect the most cereal boxes throughout the upcoming week. For more information about how you can get involved with FIND Food Bank and help local families in need, click here.

