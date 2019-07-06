Local firefighters remember and honor Christopher Douglas

Christopher Douglas

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - Local firefighters gathered today to honor fallen firefighter Christopher Douglas of Cal Fire Engine Company 35 in Thousand Palms. Today marks six years since he was killed in the line of duty.

Douglas was killed on July 5, 2013 when he was struck by a vehicle on the I-10 on-ramp at Monterey Avenue as he was getting ready to respond to an incident. The firetruck was parked on the right shoulder of the on-ramp because emergency crews were responding to a rollover crash on the interstate.

Douglas was 41 years old at the time.

Every July 5, crews from Cal Fire / Riverside County Battalion 12 put a flag up on the Monterey Avenue on-ramp to remember and honor Douglas.

The flag is said to be from the engine that Douglas rode on the day he died. Fellow firefighters also place their helmet name tags on the flag as well.

Always in our hearts. Today we remember our fallen brother, Christopher "Topher" Douglas. We miss you. Posted by CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department on Friday, July 5, 2019

Douglas' Battalion Chief, Mark Williams said of Douglas, "You want to know who Chris Douglas was? He was the guy that you wanted with you wherever you were at. He was that guy."

Hundreds gather for memorial service for Christopher Douglas

Douglas was a firefighter for nearly 10 years, he served in the United States Air Force before joining CAL FIRE.

In 2015, La Quinta renamed Fire Station 32 on 78111 Avenue 52 into the "Christopher Douglas Memorial Fire Station."

He is survived by his wife, Amy and his son, Sammy.