Local firefighters deploy to help fight Kincade fire

Local firefighters help battle 76,000 ac

PALM SPRINGS, Calif- - As fires spread throughout the state of California, local agencies in the Coachella Valley are deploying to help fight the Kincade Fire.

Firefighters from Cathedral City have been fighting fire in Sonoma County for the past week.

"And they're tried they have been worked they have been worked pretty hard," said Robert Allison, Cathedral City Battalion Chief.

Cathedral City fire has deployed an O.E.S (Office of Emergency Services) engine and five firefighters which include one strike team leader.

Palm Springs fire confirmed on Sunday, October 27 that they have deployed a Type 1 Engine and four firefighters.

"I talked to the strike team leader the other day and twice in the course of an afternoon they were overrun in their area of houses that they were protecting," said Chief Allison.

The Chief of Cathedral City said Southern California Operations makes the decision based on the fires and resources needed to make a request for help.

"Crews are put together in 30 minutes, we bring a main engine down here its iced up and the radios and equipment are added to it," said Chief Allison.

Firefighters are usually deployed for 21 days but Cathedral City Fire Department tries to rotate shifts after 14 days.

"Certain guys are off on that deployment so we back fill their position with overtime and everything is available in the city all the front line units are available. We don't downsize the city," said Chief Allison.

The Kincade fire continues to be active for the past seven days. Over 76,000 arcs have been burned and 60% is contained.

"We're concerned and when I heard about the first burn over several days ago," said Chief Allison.

Cathedral City Fire reminds the community to continue to be careful as it continues to be fire season and to keep first responders in mind.



"Pray for the guys out there. Hope they come home safely. Hope the winds die down and across the state we get these fires under control because there are thousands of thousands people that are losing homes right now," said Allison.

Cal Fire has confirmed that several dozen engines and firefighters have been deployed throughout the state to help fight the fires.