Local fire crews remember fallen NYFD firefighters in 9/11 ceremony

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Palm Springs Fire Department will host a dawn ceremony at its headquarters that will include a moment of silence at 5:46 a.m. All flags will then be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

"The Palm Springs Fire Department invites everyone in our community to join us on Sept. 11 to remember the brave men and women who gave their lives on that fateful day 17 years ago," Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder said. "We can never thank them enough for their service and we will never forget."

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15