Local DAs and victim's families to protest Newsom's death penalty moratorium

RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - There's going to be pushback against Governor Gavin Newsom's death penalty moratorium as family members of victims murdered by people on death row will speak out in Riverside Thursday. It's all part of a statewide tour to urge the governor to reverse his decision.

This is the second stop on the "Victims of Murder Justice Tour" that will go around the state sharing stories from those family members who have lost their loved ones.

The tour is being organized by orange county district attorney Todd Spitzer who plans on joining prosecutors across the state calling for the end to the death penalty moratorium. Spitzer will be joined by Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin on his second stop along with relatives of local murder victims.

Governor Newsom in March announced the death penalty moratorium saying in part it discriminates against the poor, racial minorities and the mentally ill and noted based on studies, one out of 25 people on the state’s death row could be innocent, odds the governor said he couldn’t accept.

Spitzer denounced the governor's decision calling it "a blanket unlawful order" and urged the governor to instead treat certain debatable cases as clemency requests.

DA Hestrin himself urged Governor Newsom to make an exception for the rape and strangulation murder of Susan Jordan back in 1980.

There are currently 757 inmates on death row in the state and no execution has taken place since 2006 due to litigation in federal court.

Voters approved a measure to speed up capital punishment back in 2016 while defeating a proposal to repeal the death penalty.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a-m outside of the DA's office in Riverside.