Local dancer prepares for national Teen Miss World America competition

LA QUINTA, Calif. - A freshman from Palm Desert High School is dancing her way into the national Teen Miss World America competition.

She'll be representing the state of California and also advocating for a cause very close to her heart. Eye on the Desert's Caitlin Thropay met with Sabrina Safron to learn about how she is preparing for the pageant.

14-year-old Safron from La Quinta is beauty, brains and one talented dancer. Last July she decided to try something that brings together all of her talents.

"I've been a dancer forever and I'm such a girly girl and I love dresses and tiaras and sashes and I always loved titles at dance competitions, and I was like, ‘I want to go big this year' and I heard about the Miss World pageant, and I was looking online and I found it and submitted, and we came to the regionals and that's how I won my title," Safron said.

Call it beginner's luck or simply a natural performer, she ended up winning the title of Teen Miss World America California.

We met her as she rehearsed her dance routine in preparation for the national competition set in Las Vegas starting on October 10.

"I'm feeling really excited," she said. "I love competing on stage and acting and everything so being on stage is definitely my home," she added.

But this freshman from Palm Desert High School brings more than her talent to the stage, she dances with purpose and stands up for a cause near and dear to her heart.

"In this pageant we have something called, ‘beauty with a purpose' which is a cornerstone of the pageant and as you can tell by my shirt it says, ‘dancer against cancer,'" she said.

"I chose this as my beauty with a purpose because my father passed away when I was 12 years old of stomach cancer, and he was only diagnosed about two weeks before he passed away, so I really want to use my platform to spread awareness about getting tested early and as well as fundraise," she said.

She'll be competing against all the other state title winners at the upcoming pageant, but she says she's not nervous at all.

"When I dance on stage I'm actually never nervous," she said. "I'm always excited to go and with my teammates I'm like let's do this and it's just so much fun and when I'm on stage I honestly think about nothing except for the lights and everyone watching me and I'm like this is amazing," she said.

Safron hopes to one day audition for the Rockettes or go to the Joffrey Ballet School. She'll compete in the National Teen Miss World America competition from October 10 through 12 in Las Vegas.