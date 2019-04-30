7 months missing: search continues for Coachella Valley couple

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Audrey Moran and Jon Darling reported missing on Wednesday, May 10.

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Audrey Moran and Jon Darling reported missing on Wednesday, May 10.

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Sunday marks seven months since local couple Audrey Moran and Jonathan Darling Reynoso were last seen.

Moran, 26 and Reynoso, 28, haven't been seen or heard from since May 10, when Moran left her Coachella home to pick up Reynoso, according to police. Moran's SUV was found abandoned on I-10 in Beaumont.

Read: I-Team uncovers new details in the six-month disappearance of local couple



Their family and friends agree, someone out there knows something and they need that person or people to come forward.

They ask anyone with information to contact the missing persons tip line at 760-393-3544.

Read: 6 month timeline of events since the disappearance of Audrey and Jonathan

In the months since the disappearance, the local community has come together to help out with the search by raising awareness through fundraisers and creating cards in the effort to help locate them. The families of both Moran and Reynoso have received support from businesses and Reynoso's family has handed out flyers across the region to spread the word.

In June, the case was taken over by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department who worked alongside Indio Police. Based upon jurisdictional considerations, and the benefits of funneling all new information through a single source, the Riverside Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation of both missing people.

Missing Persons tip line: 760-393-3544

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on their whereabouts. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department missing persons tip line at (760)-393-3544.

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts