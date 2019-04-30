7 months missing: search continues for Coachella Valley couple
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Sunday marks seven months since local couple Audrey Moran and Jonathan Darling Reynoso were last seen.
Moran, 26 and Reynoso, 28, haven't been seen or heard from since May 10, when Moran left her Coachella home to pick up Reynoso, according to police. Moran's SUV was found abandoned on I-10 in Beaumont.
Their family and friends agree, someone out there knows something and they need that person or people to come forward.
They ask anyone with information to contact the missing persons tip line at 760-393-3544.
In the months since the disappearance, the local community has come together to help out with the search by raising awareness through fundraisers and creating cards in the effort to help locate them. The families of both Moran and Reynoso have received support from businesses and Reynoso's family has handed out flyers across the region to spread the word.
In June, the case was taken over by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department who worked alongside Indio Police. Based upon jurisdictional considerations, and the benefits of funneling all new information through a single source, the Riverside Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation of both missing people.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on their whereabouts. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department missing persons tip line at (760)-393-3544.
