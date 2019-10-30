Local conference designed to help those previously incarcerated

Local conference to help those previously incarcerated

PALM DESERT, Calif. - A local conference will be held Wednesday offering various resources to help those who have been previously incarcerated.

It’s called the “Adult Justice System Symposium” and will take place at the UC Riverside Palm Desert center from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Supervisor Manuel Perez is organizing the event along with the Riverside County Probation Department to let people know about the community-based programs that exist to help rehabilitate and prevent re-incarceration.

In a statement Perez said: ``This event will highlight the great work that the Probation Department is doing and find ways to have a greater partnership with the community and help fill gaps in these efforts.”

