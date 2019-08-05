Local church leaders react to 'cowardice', 'rampage' of El Paso, Dayton shootings

Local Church leaders respond to weekend mass shootings

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - As the communities of El Paso, Dayton, and Chicago continue to mourn the loss of the victims of mass shootings, local church leaders spoke with New Channel 3, providing their perspectives on the senseless acts of violence.

Reverend Monsignor Howard Lincoln, Sacred Heart Church, Palm Desert

"It is another tragic, bullet-riddled rampage of cowardice that takes place in our country. From Gilroy to El Paso to Dayton, now to Chicago, you wonder if there is a copycat aspect to all of this."

Discipleship Pastor Natalie Dawson, Southwest Church, Indian Wells

"You know my first response is always going to want to be to pray because we serve a God who really cares and there for us. He is near the broken-hearted."

Senior Pastor Ricky Jenkins, Southwest Church, Indian Wells

"I can't do anything about Chicago today outside of prayer, I can't do anything for Dayton, Ohio or El Paso outside of prayer. I could do something for Coachella and Indian Wells and Indio and La Quinta and Bermuda Dunes and I can pray with my feet. Somebody has needs, somebody has some brokenness that they are experiencing and my hope is that I will practice what I preach and have good conve

rsations and meet the needs and do the things we have. We have that power."

