Local businesses cashing in on Coachella

INDIO, Calif.- - Tens of thousands of people are in town for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and that means crowds at local businesses.

The three festival weekends of Coachella and Stagecoach brings in an estimated $494 million in economic impact according to the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, a significant bump that local businesses are looking to capitalize on.

Friday’s specials are being written at Heirloom Craft Kitchen in Indio, as workers prep their food before the breakfast rush. By the time the doors open, a line forms out the door with people all dressed for Coachella. There’s already a line forming at Heirloom Craft Kitchen in #Indio. The crowds from #Coachella are bringing in big business. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/fFnfmikA7p — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) April 12, 2019 “The buses that come here every 15 minutes with hundreds of hungry people so that’s very helpful,” Andi Hubka, owner of Heirloom Craft Kitchen.

She says she gets double the usual business during the three-day festival. An estimated 99,000 people attend each day of the big festival, so Hubka has modified her hours and is opening earlier.

“We’re not open for dinner during the festival only because pretty much everyone is at the show at that point so we try to capitalize when they’re up and around and looking for things to do,” she said.

It's the same story at Vintage Coffee House next door, a lot of people wanting their coffee. The locations are walking distance and easy access from the festival campgrounds.

“We were like walking around and we saw the coffee shop and we were like ‘Let’s check it out’, so why not?” Whitney Lam, from Los Angeles, said.

“Location-wise, it’s good to have a coffee shop here because Coachella, young people, they love coffee. They need because Coachella is an all-day thing,” Vicki Chang, from Los Angeles, said.

Hubka says she’s purchased more supplies and extra ingredients so she’ll be able to welcome all these festival-goers.

“We had a really good time with them last year so we’re looking forward to seeing them again,” she said.