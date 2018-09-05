Local assemblymembers speak on bipartisanship at local breakfast

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Assemblymembers Chad Mayes and Eduardo Garcia appeared together Wednesday morning speaking to local business leaders and elected officials on what’s being done in Sacramento to help the local economy.

“You’re probably wondering what’s this bromance thing...” Garcia said to the laughter of the room.

A humorous moment for two men on opposite sides of the political aisle. Democratic Assemblyman Garcia and Republican Assemblyman Mayes. The jokes were sincere as an example of their working relationship.

“I think we know from out the gate what we’re going to agree on and what we may not and we focus on the things that are mutually of interest,” Garcia said.

Two local assemblymembers, @ChadMayesCA and @AsmEGarciaAD56 are speaking on what’s being done in Sacramento for the local economy and their bipartisan work to help it grow. That includes the money being poured into the #PalmDesert campus of CSUSB. pic.twitter.com/xFGYVv6iEv — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) September 5, 2018 Interests such as improving health care and education in the Coachella Valley. Both Mayes and Garcia spoke to valley business leaders and elected officials about their efforts at the state capitol to help the local economy. That included securing $500 million in the state budget for funding housing needs and getting $3 million in a grant to expand the Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert campus. Together, they hope to address a shortage of physicians in the valley.

“Hopefully, we’ll be training doctors here, they’ll stay here. We need to be able to have more providers to provide more access,” Mayes said.

Some local hospitals say the efforts on expanding healthcare and education, is something they are willing to invest in.

“Collaboratively, working with a four year university and have a more dense student population here just lends itself to more healthcare careers and overall economic growth,” Linda Evans, chief strategy officer for community advocacy, for the Desert Care Network and La Quinta mayor, said.

Those efforts are being driven with a bipartisan touch through both Mayes and Garcia. They do acknowledge their differences like their voting records on the recent gas tax (Mayes voted no and Garcia voted yes), but understand when it’s time to work across party lines.

“There are Democrats and Republicans up in Sacramento but we both represent the Coachella Valley and we have to work together to solve out issues here,” Mayes said.