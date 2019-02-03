Local artist featured in auction for Loma Linda University Children's Hospital

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild is hosting a fundraiser that will auction off work by a local artist.

Girls, Guys & Giving will be held on Monday, February 4 at the Indian Wells Country Club. The event starts at 4 pm. A live auction will feature a painting of Marilyn Monroe by Autumn Martino.

Martino said she loves featuring bright colors in her work that pop. This particular painting has a Swarovski crystal attached to Monroe's eye.

Another one of Martino's Marilyn Monroe paintings will up for auction at a Riverside event for the hospital. All of the funds from the events will go straight back to Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.

For more information on the event, visit this website: https://advancement.lluhealth.org/glamour