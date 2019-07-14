Local and international skaters participate in Desert Ice Castle's summer ice show

Desert Ice Castle hosts annual summer ice show

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Many people enjoyed a break from the heat Saturday afternoon attending Desert Ice Castle's annual summer ice show.

The event showcased our local ice skating talent plus ice skaters from all over the country and all over the world. Many of the skaters participated in a three week summer camp here in the desert and demonstrated their progress on ice.

“It kind of helps prep for competitions,” said Bernadette Flicker.

The program director said the camp encourages skaters of all skill levels to work together: "I just want all of them to be involved with something...so even if they're lower level, they can be in the with advanced skaters so they can be inspired," said Dani Li, head coach & program director.

“Even the high level girls we had challenges we had to do...we got to watch each other and see what we could perfect," said Joplyn Wilbanks.

Some skaters traveled overseas to take part in the program. “Everyone comes here for the training. They have a good ice rink and a good coach,” said Chih-I Tsao, an ice skater from Taiwan.

Participants say the summer ice skating camp brings kids and cultures together. “There are a bunch of different cultures and meeting people...it’s really cool," said Bernadette Flicker.

"It’s really good. Because I can actually have an inspiration,” added Vaclav Vasquez, a local skater who has competed nationally.

Organizers say hitting the ice is a great way to beat the triple digit heat here in the valley. “We’re having an ice show in the desert. How ironic is that," said Li.

But skaters say with all their hard work and practice, the ice castle can still heat up: “You’re sweating from all the jumps it’s actually really hot in here after a while,” said a smiling Wilbanks.