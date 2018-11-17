Local 8th grader & her teacher pack up donations for Northern California wildfire victims

Valley 8th grader & her teacher pack up

Earlier this week we spoke with an 8th grader at Palm Valley School and her teacher who collected donations after some had family members lose everything because of the wildfires.

Watch: 8th grader collecting donations for wildfire victims

After receiving donations of clothes, toiletries, and gift cards from the community, today they packed it all up to be sent up to Northern California.

"It's nice to see that people are willing to help out their fellow man and I'm just so happy with the results," said Wes Willams, a teacher at Palm Valley School.

Wes' mother and brother-in-law lost everything in the Camp Fire.

Local community activist Melinda Bowen is collecting items for wildfire victims. You can drop off donations at the Wealth Consulting Group office at 70177 Highway 111 suite 201 in Rancho Mirage

Bowen is also looking for anyone heading up to Northern California that is willing to help transport donated items. You can contact her at 760-904-5109.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15