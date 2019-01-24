Loaded gun found during 'high risk traffic stop' in Palm Springs

Palm Springs, Calif. - Palm Springs Police recovered a loaded gun and arrested four men during a "high risk traffic stop" early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers stopped a vehicle near North Palm Canyon and Tamarisk Road for a code violation.

They saw a "handgun lying on the floorboard in the rear passenger area." The gun was later found to be loaded.

Four men were arrested. They are:

Daniel Salgado, 19, of Desert Hot Springs

Raymundo Arias, 22, of Desert Hot Springs

Edgar Gutierrez, 24, of Cathedral City

Junior Sanchez, 23, of Desert Hot Springs (no photo available)

Police say Gutierrez was on "active California Department of Corrections Parole" and Arias was on probation.

All four men were arrested for carrying a loaded firearm. Gutierrez and Arias face additional charges.

The men were taken to Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.