Living Desert welcomes litter of painted dog puppies

Living Desert welcome painted dog...

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The Living Desert's African wild dog population just spiked by six.

On Thursday, the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens announced that Beatrix and Kiraka, two of the zoo's African painted dogs, had become first-time parents on April 24.

"We are absolutely thrilled to share the news of these African wild dog puppies," said Allen Monroe, President and CEO of The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. "So far, Beatrix is doing a great job as a first-time mom."



This news comes just a week after the zoo announced a sand cat had given birth to four kittens.

African wild dogs are considered endangered, with a world population numbering less than 5,000, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

"As one of the most endangered African carnivores, African wild dog populations are struggling and in decline due to human-wildlife conflict, habitat destruction and canine diseases, like distemper and rabies," read the Living Desert news release.

African painted dog puppies remain in their den for the first five weeks after birth, and at 6-8 weeks, a well-baby exam will be scheduled. During this exam, the genders of the pups will be determined.

"Through that continuous monitoring, we sadly learned one puppy failed-to-thrive and passed away at three days old, leaving six puppies to be raised by Beatrix and Kiraka," continued Allen Monroe. "As first-time parents, the Zoo remains cautiously optimistic about the continued health and development of the litter, and is giving the family the opportunity to grow and bond without unnecessary intervention."

To stay abreast of any and all news about the six newcomers to the zoo, go to LivingDesert.org/Pupdate.