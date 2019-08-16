Living Desert named best zoo in America

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert topped 24/7 Wall Street's list of the best zoos in America.

The list, which was republished on USA Today's website, came in ahead of 272 other zoos nationwide. 24/7 Wall Street made its list based on the average Yelp rating and number of reviews of the 272 zoos all of which were in Yelp's zoo category or near the top 1,000 U.S. cities by population. Only zoos with at least 50 Yelp reviews were considered.

The Living Desert has a 4.5-star rating based on 844 reviews.

"The Living Desert is honored by this recognition," said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. "This ranking is not based on the usual reader vote, but on an analysis of Yelp reviews, from actual customer feedback and options. Our guests love The Living Desert and we appreciate them taking the time to share their experiences with others, more so than any other zoo in the country."

As noted in the list, The Living Desert has nature trails, animal shows, and a wildlife hospital. Recently, the zoo has gone through a bit of a baby boom, with at least 18 babies born since mid-March. Recent births include a giraffe, calves, lambs, painted pups, sand kittens, and the zoo's first Argentinian pecary birth with three piglets.

The Living Desert is open daily from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the last admission at 1 p.m. through September 30. Starting October 1, the Zoo returns to regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Click here if you would like to learn more about the zoo or call 760-346-5694.