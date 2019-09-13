News

LIVESTREAM: ABC News Democratic Candidates Debate

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 04:12 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 08:14 PM PDT

The 10 highest-polling candidates will appear for a single night of debate in Houston hosted by ABC News, the smallest roster yet in the third matchup of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned primary debates, with a field that still counts 20.

Watch a livestream of the ABC News Democratic Candidates Debate below:

The 10 candidates will appear on stage in the following order, from left to right following order, from left to right:

  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
  • South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • California Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
  • Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

 

