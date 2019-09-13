LIVESTREAM: ABC News Democratic Candidates Debate
The 10 highest-polling candidates will appear for a single night of debate in Houston hosted by ABC News, the smallest roster yet in the third matchup of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned primary debates, with a field that still counts 20.
Watch a livestream of the ABC News Democratic Candidates Debate below:
The 10 candidates will appear on stage in the following order, from left to right following order, from left to right:
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15