List of Palm Springs city council candidates finalized

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The list of Palm Springs city council candidates for the Nov. 5 general municipal election has been finalized.

City council seats for Districts 1,2, & 3 will be up for election on November 5.

Click Here to Find Your District

The council seats for Districts 4 & 5 held by Councilmembers Lisa Middleton and Christy Holstege will be up for election in November 2020.

Candidates that will appear on the Nov. Ballot:

District 1

Grace Garner

Les Young

Michael Shogren

Scott Myer

District 2

Adrian Alcantar

Dennis Woods

Peter Maietta

District 3

Alan "Alfie" Pettit

Geoff Kors

Michael Dilger

Click here if you would like to view campaign forms and documents for all candidates.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent out to residents starting on October 7. The last day to register to vote is October 21. Click here if you would like to register.

