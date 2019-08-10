List of Palm Springs city council candidates finalized
Election will be held on Nov 5, 2019
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The list of Palm Springs city council candidates for the Nov. 5 general municipal election has been finalized.
City council seats for Districts 1,2, & 3 will be up for election on November 5.
Click Here to Find Your District
The council seats for Districts 4 & 5 held by Councilmembers Lisa Middleton and Christy Holstege will be up for election in November 2020.
Candidates that will appear on the Nov. Ballot:
District 1
- Grace Garner
- Les Young
- Michael Shogren
- Scott Myer
District 2
- Adrian Alcantar
- Dennis Woods
- Peter Maietta
District 3
- Alan "Alfie" Pettit
- Geoff Kors
- Michael Dilger
Click here if you would like to view campaign forms and documents for all candidates.
Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent out to residents starting on October 7. The last day to register to vote is October 21. Click here if you would like to register.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
