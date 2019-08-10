News

List of Palm Springs city council candidates finalized

Election will be held on Nov 5, 2019

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 12:02 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:02 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The list of Palm Springs city council candidates for the Nov. 5 general municipal election has been finalized.

City council seats for Districts 1,2, & 3 will be up for election on November 5. 

Click Here to Find Your District

The council seats for Districts 4 & 5 held by Councilmembers Lisa Middleton and Christy Holstege will be up for election in November 2020.

Candidates that will appear on the Nov. Ballot:

District 1

  • Grace Garner 
  • Les Young 
  • Michael Shogren
  • Scott Myer

District 2

  • Adrian Alcantar
  • Dennis Woods 
  • Peter Maietta 

District 3

  • Alan "Alfie" Pettit
  • Geoff Kors
  • Michael Dilger

Click here if you would like to view campaign forms and documents for all candidates.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent out to residents starting on October 7. The last day to register to vote is October 21. Click here if you would like to register.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.


