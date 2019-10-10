27th Desert Sampler: Eat for great causes
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - It’s almost time for the 27th Annual Desert Sampler. This year’s Desert Sampler takes place Tuesday, October 15th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The River in Rancho Mirage.
Tickets cost $10 and 100% of the proceeds will benefit local schools.
Those attending will have the opportunity to try samples from a dozen fantastic local restaurants.
The Desert Sampler has raised over $2.5 million since its inception.
