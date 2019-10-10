Links We Mentioned

27th Desert Sampler: Eat for great causes

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 01:09 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 05:48 AM PDT

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - It’s almost time for the 27th Annual Desert Sampler. This year’s Desert Sampler takes place Tuesday, October 15th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The River in Rancho Mirage. 

 

Tickets cost $10 and 100% of the proceeds will benefit local schools.

 

Those attending will have the opportunity to try samples from a dozen fantastic local restaurants. 

 

The Desert Sampler has raised over $2.5 million since its inception. 

 


