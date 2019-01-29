Miguel to headline Mike Tyson's cannabis music festival lineup in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - UPDATE 1/28/19:

Chicano Batman has pulled out of the festival. Rapper A$AP Ferg has named the replacement.

Original Story 1/2/19:

R&B singer Miguel will headline the six-act lineup for the cannabis-themed music festival slated to debut at the future site of former boxer Mike Tyson's desert cannabis resort in Desert Hot Springs, it was announced today.

The Kind Music Festival is scheduled for Feb. 23 at the future site of the Tyson Ranch Resort, a "412-acre entertainment complex, luxury gambling resort and cannabis research and design facility'' being built near Varner Road and Palm Drive, according to the festival's website.

Along with Miguel, performers include Chicano Batman, Starcrawler, Yonee, Mac Ayres, and All My Friends Hate Me.

The festival is described as an all-ages, one-day, "pop-up micro-festival event,'' featuring food trucks, a "chillville'' with 100 specialty bean bags, a ``fun zone featuring massive inflatable rides,'' obstacle courses, mazes, and more.

No cannabis or cannabis products will be sold at the festival, but organizers hinted that cannabis sales could be a future addition, should the festival become a regular event. Festival organizers took note of AB 2020, which goes into effect Jan. 1 and allows cannabis consumption and purchases at certain special events.

"KMF salutes California's progressive stance on cannabis and its updated recreational/medical laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019,'' the site reads. Organizers said they plan on making onsite cannabis sales ``a reality in the near future!''

For more information visit http://kindmusicfestival.com/.