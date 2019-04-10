Lighting designer gives insight on Coachella performance set ups

Lighting designer gives insight on Coach

INDIO, Calif.- - A lot goes into performances at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and lighting is key in making them into works of visual art.

Elaborate performances are par for the course at Coachella thrilling crowds. While the music is important, lighting is king.

“It's really an interpretation visually of what you're hearing musically,” Steve Lieberman, production designer, and owner of SJ Lighting said.

He’s the man that makes some of that happen setting up lighting at the festival and other high profile events. His work is showcased at the Yuma Tent for Coachella.

I spoke with a lighting designer today about how what goes into helping performances at Coachella stand out. Photo credit: Steve Lieberman.

“In an environment like Yuma, where we're fully enclosed like a nightclub environment. The black liner, wood dance floors, you're coming into this enclosed area. lighting is even more critical,” he said.

He's been working at Coachella since 2002 taking a week to install around 600 fixtures on one stage. He says his work has evolved with new technology over the years with the same focus.

“Whatever the music is doing, we are matching that with a lighting look, so if it's deep dark like techno, we're going to go deep and dark,” Lieberman said.

With lighting, set-up comes safety after stagehand 49-year-old Christopher Griffin fell to his death the weekend before Coachella. Lieberman says his death hits home.

“It's part of our brotherhood. It's part of our community and it ripples through our industry so safety is obviously a critical element,” he said.

Once the lights are in Lieberman is ready to show off his work for the upcoming festival.

“It's an environment that's true to our hearts and we hope that you guys enjoy it when you come to see the show,” he said.