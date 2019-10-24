Life-sized monsters by local artist Mitchel Zwick at Grand Central Palm Springs

Are you looking for something to do that'll get you into the Halloween spirit? Grand Central Palm Springs is hosting a spooky art exhibit and Eye on the Desert's Caitlin Thropay has all of the details.

Step into a world of your classic Hollywood monsters. Local artist Mitchel Zwick finally has all of his monsters under one roof and you can see them for yourself at Grand Central Palm Springs.

"I did have them at some different restaurants and stores prior to this last year, but they were separated and nobody understood that one artist that was making all these pieces," Zwick told News Channel 3.

He makes all of the monsters from scratch.

"I've been making monsters and sculpting since I was a kid. I made marionettes when I was eight years old and puppets and always played with clay and always loved the monster movies," he shared.

Owner of Grand Central Palm Springs, Rita Capponi ran into Mitchel one day while he was eating in the restaurant.

"Having met Mitchel way back, February last year, but when he saw the back room and told me what he did and we kept meeting it sounded so interesting to me," Capponi said. "I had no real idea of what it was going to look like but I trusted him because he showed me some of the developments of the new monsters," she added.

"I want to make pieces here in Palm Springs for all individuals to come and look at and not just horror enthusiasts," Zwick said.

The art exhibit is free. You'll also see other artwork on the walls of his and other artists.

"We want people to come and see it because we're celebrating a holiday that's near and dear to many people. In fact, Halloween is the second most celebrated and decorated holiday in the country, second to Christmas," Capponi said.

Mitchel's Monster Madness exhibit runs through November 5th. It's open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m

