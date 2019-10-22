Licensed cannabis retailers aim to educate public on vaping in wake of CDC warning
Concerns over black market vaping products
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Licensed cannabis retailers are aiming to educate the public about vaping products they offer, versus those obtained through black market dealers.
The effort comes in the wake of warnings from the federal government regarding the use of cannabis vaping pens.
Today News Channel 3 will talk with a licensed cannabis dealer about their efforts to educate consumers.
