Law firm holds news conference on Palm Springs priest's alleged sexual abuse

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A news conference was held Tuesday morning discussing a pending lawsuit against the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles relating to the alleged sexual abuses committed by a priest assigned to a church in Palm Springs.

Jeff Anderson & Associates, a law firm known for previously releasing a report on a history of sexual abuse allegations leveled against local Catholic priests over the past several decades, announced the allegations and event information Tuesday.

The priest in question, according to the law firm, is Rev. Paul Kowalewski, who previously served in the ministry at the Church of St. Paul in Palm Springs. During Tuesday's news conference, which will be held at the law firm's Los Angeles offices at 11 a.m., a survivor of the priest's alleged abuses will come forward and speak.

You can watch the full news conference below:

Local priest accused of sexual abuse

Also at 11 a.m., a survivor advocate went to the Church in Palm Springs to alert church officials about the alleged abuses and also deliver documents pertaining to Rev. Kowalewski's assignment history in the ministry.