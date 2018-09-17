Law enforcement seek 'armed and dangerous' Perris murder suspect

PERRIS, Calif.- - A man was found dead inside of a vehicle in Perris today, and detectives were searching for a 29-year-old Moreno Valley man suspected in this homicide, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.



Enrique Alberto Lazaro-Valenica is wanted on suspicion of murder in connection with a shooting early today in Perris, the sheriff's department reported. Lazaro-Valenica should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a sheriff's Facebook post.



The shooting was at about 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Red Maple Place, near B Street, on the edge of a residential block and across from an industrial area, the sheriff's department said.Deputies found the victim, 26-year-old Arturo Angel of Perris, suffering from a gunshot wound. Angel died at the scene, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies found Angel after responding an assault with a deadly weapon call.Detectives have identified Lazaro-Valenica as a suspect in the killing and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lazaro-Valenica to call sheriff's Detective Salisbury of the Perris station at (951) 210-1001 or sheriff's Detective Mullins of the homicide unit at (951) 955-2777.

