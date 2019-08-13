Law enforcement, officials show support for fallen CHP officer

RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - One day after a California Highway Patrol officer was fatally shot in Riverside, law enforcement and officials across the region are extending their support.

Officer Andre Moye, 34, died after a traffic stop turned violent on Monday night. He was reportedly in the process of having 49-year-old Beaumont resident Aaron Luther's pickup truck towed when Luther pulled out a rifle and began firing on Moye in the area of Box Springs Boulevard and Eastridge Avenue.

Moye was flown in a police helicopter to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley where he was pronounced dead. Luther died at the scene. Two other CHP officers were also transported from the scene for treatment.

Not long after the incident, support began pouring in Moye; here are some of the posts from across the region:

