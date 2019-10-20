Law enforcement acts out active shooter drill at Westfield mall in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. - T oday emergency responders are holding an active shooter drill at the Westfield mall in Palm Desert. News Channel 3 will be there to catch the action and have a report on it in our 6 p.m. newscast.

T he major hostile MCI drill involves crew members from CAL Fire, Riverside County Fire Department, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and other local agencies.

Signs will be posted warning the public that this was a drill.

The purpose of the drill is to simulate a mass casualty incident. Volunteers will act out different roles in the fake scenario, playing victims and bystanders.

This realistic situation will test the capabilities of law enforcement.

Again, this drill is happening at the Westfield mall located at 72840 Highway 111 in Palm Desert.

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

