Last month was hottest August in Palm Springs history

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - In Palm Springs, last month was the hottest August in recorded weather history, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather records go back 144 years, back to 1874.

"It's going to be hot in the summer - it always is here," said Jerry Steffen, a meteorologist with KESQ News Channel 3. "It's been unusually hot the past several years with record breaking temperatures being set."

Last month, Palm Springs averaged a record 96 degrees, more than 4 degrees higher than the seasonal average.

The average high temperature for the area was more than 109 degrees, more than three degrees higher than normal.

"We had a huge ridge of upper level high pressure over the southwest which kept temps well above average," Steffen said. "And not only Palm Springs hit record high temperatures in the month of August but there were other cities that recorded the hottest Augusts on record too: San Diego, Anaheim, Santa ana, Chula Vista, and a few others as well."

Following those hot August temperatures, businesses like Cafe des Beaux-Arts on El Paseo are reopening once again.

"September's still going to be a little warm but it's okay, it's acceptable," said Didier Bloch, owner of the cafe. "July and August can be brutal."

He keeps his restaurant closed during the hot summer months.

"It's very hot, our clientele is mostly gone, our restaurant is mostly outdoors so we can't really control the temperature," Bloch said.

Others said they are ready for the cooler weather the fall will bring.

"I'm really looking forward to September moving forward and moving back to a little cooler days," said Lynne Fishel, an Indian Wells resident.

Forecasters predict September to be warmer than average for most of the United States.

