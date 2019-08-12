Monday: Final day to register for Cathedral City special election

Last day to register for CC special election

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Today is the deadline for voters to register and be eligible to cast a ballot in the August 27 Cathedral City special vacancy mail ballot election. It's meant to fill the empty council seat in District 1.

Shelley Kaplan & Rita Lamb are the two qualified candidates who will be on the ballot for the special election to fill the District 1 council seat left vacant after the death of Mayor Greg Pettis. This comes nearly two weeks after a nomination period for candidates closed.

Registration applications submitted online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov prior to midnight Monday will be honored, as will paper forms postmarked by the deadline. Paper applications are available at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters’ office, Department of Motor Vehicles offices, post offices, and public libraries. The registrar’s office, 2724 Gateway Drive in Riverside, will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to accept registration forms.

The special election will be held on August 27, 2019. It will be a vote by mail only, there will be no polling places. Qualified voters will receive their ballots between July 29, 2019, and August 17, 2019.

Postage-paid envelopes will be provided for mailed ballot return. Ballots can be dropped off at Cathedral City City Hall. Voters will also be able to drop off their ballots at the Registrar of Voters Office at 224 Gateway Drive in Riverside.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters will be conducting this election for the city.

Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early. Voted ballots must be postmarked on or before August 27, 2019, and received within three days by the Registrar of Voters. City Hall and the Registrar of Voters Office will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on August 27, 2019, to receive ballots.

The term for whoever wins will expire after the November 2020 election results have been certified by the Registrar of Voters Office and accepted by the City Council.

If you have questions, please contact the City Clerk's Office at 760 770-0322 or email tmartinez@cathedralcity.gov