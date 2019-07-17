Laser Oasis owner offers explanation for imminent closure

Laser Oasis

LA QUINTA, Calif. - Laser Oasis in La Quinta will be closing its doors at the end of this month, owners announced earlier this month.

Reached via email, owner Patrick Cavanaugh added "There is not much else to say. The rent is just too high (plus) the debt the owner incurred building the business does not make it possible to keep it open."

Laser Oasis opened in April 2017 in an office park near Dune Palms Road and Highway 111, and offered an option for children to play indoors. In addition to a laser stadium, the facility offered a ropes course and video games.

The same location was previously home to indoor mini golf, but it closed in August 2015, after less than 18 months in business.

The announcement was made on Laser Oasis' Facebook page on July 6th.