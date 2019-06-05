Lanes reopen after big rig rollover crash off I-10 east of Dillon Rd.

EAST OF COACHELLA, Calif. - A big rig collided with a large truck towing another truck around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP and other authorities responded to the scene, reporting minor injuries to the parties involved. They say a driver of the big rig was taken to a local hospital.

CHP closed part of the 1-10 freeway a few miles east of the exit for Dillon Rd., causing a minor traffic backup. Around 5:40 a.m., all lanes reopened.

CHP on scene encourages drivers to reduce speed and use caution when driving and tells News Channel 3 it could take a few hours for a tow truck to fully clear the scene and remove the big rig from the area.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Watch News Channel 3 at 6 a.m. for the latest.