Two semi trucks crash on I-10 near Hwy 62

Diesel fuel spilled on roadway

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 07:06 PM PDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 06:11 AM PDT

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Interstate 10 was fully reopened to traffic Tuesday morning at 6:00 a.m. as a hazardous materials crew cleaned up spilled diesel fuel from the roadside.

The California Highway Patrol said the far right slow lane remained closed to traffic.

The collision between two semi trucks happened on the westbound side of Interstate 10 just before the Highway 62 interchange at 6:14 p.m. Monday.

One person was trapped in their vehicle and was hospitalized with serious injuries. Another person was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The California Highway Patrol reports that one of the semis was carrying 80,000 pounds of carrots.

Corn could also be seen all over the roadways in pictures taken by Cal Fire.

The big trucks were towed away from the scene at 3:15 a.m.

 

 

 

Cal Fire confirmed 20 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the roads. CHP confirmed the #3 and #4 lanes are blocked.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.


