Landlord tenant dispute in Palm Desert involves Coachella Valley philanthropist; city won't comment

Sarah Hawkins says she and her husband, and their three children, moved into a Palm Desert rental home in July.



In December, she says they discovered "black mold" in a bathroom, and in a bedroom which was used by their autistic son Steven at the time.



"I'm an emotional wreck right now. I'm angry, and I'm frightened. I'm scared for my children's health," said Hawkins.



Hawkins says the mold is causing allergic reactions for everyone in the family, and the bedroom is no longer used.



"I'm really upset. I feel very alone right now. I've contacted the EPA and air quality control," said Hawkins.



Since filing complaints with city code enforcement and landlord Lindi Biggi in early December, the mother of three says the repsonse has been "insufficient".



The city sent out an environmentalist Monday the 28th to test the walls, and now they are waiting for the test results.



After talking with Hawkins, we spoke with Lindi Biggi, who says Hawkins and her family have "intentionally destroyed the house as part of an extortion scheme".



"I've tried so hard to work with the people and they are crazy," said Biggi.



Biggi has compiled a binder of documents and photos to support her position, and says she had about $36,000 worth of renovation work completed on the home on San Pasqual Avenue, right before the Hawkins family moved in.



The philanthropist says her contractors have made repeated attempts to perform repairs in the home, but says Hawkins won't allow work crews to enter the home.



"I'm really the victim, I mean really and truthfully. I know she is trying to be the victim, but in this case, I'm the victim," said Biggi.



Biggi says she has offered to allow Hawkins to walk away from the lease agreement, and pay her $2,700. But, Biggi says Hawkins "wants $10,000".



Biggi says she is now taking steps to evict the family.



Hawkins says she and her family want to move out, but says they have to "save up enough money to make the move".



Regarding the dispute, a spokesperson for the City of Palm Desert said, ""Because this matter involves threatened litigation, the City is unable to comment at this time."