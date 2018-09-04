Labor Day Weekend impact on Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - - Hundreds of people are leaving Palm Springs after a long Labor Day weekend.

“It's a whole bunch of cars in front of you in the middle of the desert,” driver Kevin Amaya said.

Amaya has been visiting Palm Springs during Labor Day weekend for years and says this weekend, traffic is the worst he’s ever seen.

“I was here two weeks ago it took me an hour twenty minutes,” said Amaya, who is visiting from Hollywood. “This time took me two hours.”

This extra traffic, however, means extra money for some local businesses.

A Palm Springs gas station says its sales doubled during Labor Day weekend compared with other weekends.

Danielle Salman is part of the reason why some stores are seeing an increase in sales.

“We’re here for my bachelorette party,” Salman said.

Salman and a group of friends are visiting Palm Springs from Miami and are spending a lot of money while they’re here.

“With where we’ve been staying, what we’ve been doing, all the activities and the food, probably more than $2,000,” she said.