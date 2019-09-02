Labor Day gas prices highest in 5 years

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose nine-tenths of a cent today to $3.561, its highest amount on a Labor Day since 2014.



The average price increased 1.5 cents Sunday, 2.8 cents Saturday and 1.7 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It had dropped 23 times in 25 days before the recent increases.



It is 6.6 cents more than one week ago, 3.4 cents less than one month ago, and 2.2 cents higher than one year ago.