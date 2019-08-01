La Quinta woman killed in roundabout wreck

LA QUINTA, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriffs Department was investigating an overnight single-vehicle crash that killed a woman in a La Quinta roundabout Wednesday night.

Miki Cortez, 57, of La Quinta was killed at the roundabout intersection of Calle Sinaloa and Eisenhower Drive.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office said Cortez died within minutes of the crash, reported at 10:02 p.m.

Cortez struck a concrete sign located in the middle of the roundabout's island median. The Sheriffs Department said in a statement the silver 2014 BMW 4 series Cortez was driving, "was traveling westbound on Calle Sinaloa and failed to negotiate the roundabout, colliding with the concrete City of La Quinta sign."

No one else was injured in the solo vehicle wreck.

Deputies closed Eisenhower Drive at Calle Hidalgo and Calle Sinaloa at Avenida Velasco eastbound for several hours afterward for an investigation.

