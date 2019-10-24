La Quinta saturation patrol nets 11 arrests

Nine arrested in La Quinta saturation patrol Eleven people were arrested during a saturation patrol in La Quinta last Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The arrests were announced on Tuesday, and RSO released the suspect booking photos on Wednesday.

The operation, which was conducted by the La Quinta Special Enforcement and Traffic Teams, came in response to complaints received by RSO from local residents and business owners. The complaints related to alleged instances of "trespassing, loitering, illicit drug use, and petty theft," according to RSO.

Earlier this month, RSO conducted a similar patrol saturation in the East Valley, which led to 50 arrests.

Deputies began the patrol on October 18 at 8:00 a.m. During the day's sweep, six drug arrests were made, nine misdemeanor warrants were served, one stolen vehicle was recovered, four vehicles were towed, and 71 total vehicle and municipal code violations were made.

RSO arrested these nine suspects and booked them into Riverside County Jail in Indio, according to the Department's news release on the operation:

Andrew Patino, 22 of Indio, possession of heroin and violation of probation.

Issac Suarez, 21 of La Quinta, 4 misdemeanor warrants.

Stephen Squillace, 36 of La Quinta, domestic violence warrant.

Steven Snedeker, 48 of Salton Sea, misdemeanor drug warrant.

Daniel Marks, 40 of Cathedral City, possession of methamphetamine and 3 misdemeanor warrants.

Gabriel Lesher, 41 of Pinion, possession of marijuana for sales.

Zuriah Devoe, 26 of La Quinta, possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation.

Sherly Jones, 51 of Indio, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Minney, 39 of Colorado, possession of a stolen vehicle.

Candy Freel, 41 of La Quinta, possession of a controlled substance and providing a false name.

Heriberto Islas, 19 of Coachella, misdemeanor warrant.

RSO did not provide booking photos for Sherly Jones and Isaac Suarez.

"If you see or know of anyone needing assistance, please call the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team at (760) 863-8990. As a reminder, "Community Policing" involves partnerships between law enforcement and the community members. Business owners and residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity directly to law enforcement by calling Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 836-3215, or by calling 911 if the matter is an emergency," read RSO's release on the patrol saturation.

All suspects were free on bail at the time of this publication, according to county jail records.