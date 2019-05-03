La Quinta receives $7.3 mil grant for roadway safety project

Rendering of project (Courtesy of the City of La Quinta)

La Quinta received a $7,313,000 Active Transportation Program grant from the state that will go towards the construction of roundabouts, reducing traffic lanes, and adding bicycle and golf cart lanes.

“The Village Complete Streets Project will create a pedestrian, bicycle, and golf cart friendly destination by instituting a road diet to reduce the number of vehicle lanes in order to provide buffered bicycle and golf cart lanes around the periphery of the La Quinta Village,” said Bryan McKinney, City Engineer

As a part of the “La Quinta Village Complete Streets – A Road Diet Project," the city will reduce traffic lanes from four to two lanes along:

Calle Tampico

Calle Sinaloa from Eisenhower to Desert Club Drive

Eisenhower from Calle Tampico to Calle Sinaloa

Five new roundabouts will be constructed at five key intersections to create better traffic flow and increase vehicle safety. Those five intersections are:

Calle Tampico and Desert Club Drive

Calle Tampico and Avenida Bermudas

Calle Tampico and Eisenhower Drive

Eisenhower Drive and Avenida Montezuma

Calle Sinaloa/Avenue 52 and Avenida Bermudas

Businesses in the La Quinta Village will remain open during construction. The project also includes landscaping and drainage enhancements.

Anticipated start/completion dates:

Calle Tampico/Avenida Bermudas (Stage 1: June 2019 - January 2020)

Calle Tampico/Desert Club Drive (Stage 1: June 2019 - January 2020)

Calle Sinaloa/Avenida Bermudas (Stage 2: January 2020 - May 2020)

Calle Tampico/Eisenhower Drive (Stage 3: May 2020- October 2020)

Eisenhower/Avenida Montezuma (Stage 3: May 2020- October 2020)

