La Quinta police buy new bike for local girl who had hers stolen
The 6th grader's bike was stolen last week
Deputies from the La Quinta Police Department & Riverside County Sheriff's Department buy a new bicycle for a local girl who recently had hers stolen.
According to her mother Jennifer Syzk, Harmony, a local 6th grader, arrived home from school on her bike last Thursday. She parked the bike on the walkway. 30 minutes later, she realized she had forgotten to put her bike in the garage when she got home. She looked outside and the bike was gone.
Harmony's mom sent out a photo of the bicycle on Facebook, asking if anyone sees Harmony's bike to let them know. She also posted it on the Nextdoor app and filed a police report. A lieutenant contacted Jennifer on Nextdoor asking her for model info and place the bike was purchased at.
Today, several deputies surprised Harmony at her home with a brand new version of her bike.
Jennifer took back to Facebook to thank deputies and apologize to her neighbors for possibly freaking them out, as there were six police cars parked outside the home.
Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
Most Popular Stories
Photo Galleries
-
Updated Celebrity internet death hoaxes
-
Updated On this day: September 13
-
-
-