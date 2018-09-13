La Quinta police buy new bike for local girl who had hers stolen

Deputies with Harmony and her family (Courtesy of Jennifer Zysk)

Deputies from the La Quinta Police Department & Riverside County Sheriff's Department buy a new bicycle for a local girl who recently had hers stolen.

According to her mother Jennifer Syzk, Harmony, a local 6th grader, arrived home from school on her bike last Thursday. She parked the bike on the walkway. 30 minutes later, she realized she had forgotten to put her bike in the garage when she got home. She looked outside and the bike was gone.

Harmony with her old bike. Her mom says this one had a hole in the basket from an old crash (Courtesy of Jennifer Zysk)

Harmony's mom sent out a photo of the bicycle on Facebook, asking if anyone sees Harmony's bike to let them know. She also posted it on the Nextdoor app and filed a police report. A lieutenant contacted Jennifer on Nextdoor asking her for model info and place the bike was purchased at.

La Quinta Police Deputies and Thermal Station Captain Misty Reynolds lead Harmony outside for her surprise (Courtesy of Jennifer Zysk)

Today, several deputies surprised Harmony at her home with a brand new version of her bike.

Harmony with her new bike (Courtesy of Jennifer Zysk)

Jennifer took back to Facebook to thank deputies and apologize to her neighbors for possibly freaking them out, as there were six police cars parked outside the home.

