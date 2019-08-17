La Quinta outage caused by possible DUI driver

LA QUINTA, Calif. - A possible DUI driver crashed into a light pole and is believed to have caused a power outage in La Quinta.

This, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. They say the collision occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Avenida Bermudas and Calle Tampico.

The single-car collision is believed to have caused a power outage in the La Quinta Cove neighborhood according to residents and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

We contacted Imperial Integration District to confirm this outage, but we have not received a response.

It is unknown at this time how many people are affected by the power outage.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.