News

La Quinta man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure

Gregory Valdez identified as suspect

By:

Posted: May 12, 2019 05:03 AM PDT

Updated: May 12, 2019 05:04 AM PDT

LA QUINTA, Calif. - A La Quinta man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of indecent exposure. 

Officers from the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team were investigating a serie of indecent exposure incidents. That's when 25-year-old Gregory Valdez was identified as a suspect.

Valdez was arrested Saturday morning at his home and booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries