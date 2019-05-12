La Quinta man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure
Gregory Valdez identified as suspect
LA QUINTA, Calif. - A La Quinta man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of indecent exposure.
Officers from the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team were investigating a serie of indecent exposure incidents. That's when 25-year-old Gregory Valdez was identified as a suspect.
Valdez was arrested Saturday morning at his home and booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio.
