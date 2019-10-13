La Quinta Lowe's hosts fire safety event

Fire safety event in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. - On Saturday a fire safety event was held at the Lowe's in La Quinta.

With several fires burning in our region, devastating hundreds of people and their homes, it seems as if now is the perfect time to go over some fire safety reminders.

Kids got hands on experience building a fire truck in a workshop class. Adults participated in how-to classes learning how to operate smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as well as fire extinguishers.

“We’ve had a lot of fires happening around our area so we’ve got to be prepared. We’ve got to make sure we think safe at all times," Veronica Vasquez, operations ASM at Lowe's in La Quinta said.

While we watch devastation brought on by the Sandalwood, Saddleridge, Wolf and Reche fires, we see the utmost importance for safety and what to do if we encounter a fire.

“We are here at the parking lot in front of Lowe's celebrating Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is, 'Not every hero wears a cape, practice and plan your escape.' We are handing out flyers talking about doing your home escape plan with your family," Kohl Hetrick, a fire safety specialist said.

Part of fire safety is being prepared. Check to make sure your home is fully equipped with fire extinguishers and detectors that are working.

“If you hear one chirp the battery needs to be replaced. If you hear multiple chirps that means your smoke detector if it’s hard-wired is defective and needs to be replaced," electrical pro at Lowe's, Daniel Lewis said.

Keep dryer vents clean and unclog your chimneys as temperatures start cooling down.

“The most important thing here is just to ensure that everyone is well aware of any safety, fire hazards," Vasquez said.

Thanks to the local fire department, sheriffs, and police many walked away with more fire safety knowledge.