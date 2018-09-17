La Quinta homicide victim was brother-in-law of alleged murderer
LA QUINTA, Calif.- - A La Quinta man killed last week was allegedly murdered by his brother-in-law, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
72-year Michael J. McGrath of La Quinta died at 8:10 a.m. Thursday. The man who was allegedly responsible for his death was his brother-in-law, Stacy Rowan of La Quinta.
Rowan, 54, died on Saturday morning. The murder suspect shot himself following a police pursuit that ended in Ontario Thursday morning following the alleged murder. The vehicle, a blue 2005 Toyota Tundra, is registered to a Michael J. McGrath and Paula M. McGrath of La Quinta.
Rowan's sister and McGrath's wife. was also shot on Thursday, but her injuries were considered non-life-threatening. She has since been released from the hospital.
Shortly after the homicide investigation began on Thursday, the home being investigated caught fire; the cause has not been determined, but arson has been ruled out. According to Investigator Munoz of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the fire and the alleged murder are not directly related.
Rowan was arrested in late July for a weapons charge and left a voicemail for KESQ & CBS Local 2 shortly after the story of his arrest was published.
Watch KESQ News Channel 3 at 5 & 6 and CBS Local 2 at 5:30 & 6:30 for more on this story.
Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15