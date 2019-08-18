La Quinta High School helps Martha's Village at pep rally

La Quinta High helps out Marthas Village at pep rally

LA QUINTA, Calif. - On Saturday, La Quinta High School hosted a pep rally to kick off the Blackhawk football season. The school partnered with Martha's Village and Kitchen to help bring clothes and food to the community.



The goal was to fill the Martha's Village truck. People were asked to donate non-perishable food items and clothing.

Also at the pep rally were special performances from La Quinta High School cheer and dance teams. The band performed and color guard as well.

Senior football players were given special recognition by receiving their senior jerseys.

News Channel 3 spoke with two of those seniors.

"It's a really amazing event to have the whole community rally behind us and support us as we go through this," defensive end at La Quinta High, Christian Morcos said.

His teammate Isaiah Burrell shared his thoughts on helping out Martha's Village at the rally.

"It's a great partnership. We are giving back to the community and we already play for the community but this is another step to show how much we care," Burrell said.

This was an inaugural event. Organizers of this event said they hope this will make for a new La Quinta High School tradition.

