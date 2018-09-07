La Quinta gang task force sweep leads to six arrests

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - A Thursday sweep by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF) has led to six arrests in La Quinta.

The CVVCGTF parole/probation compliance sweep began at 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 6, and included 30 total checks throughout the city of La Quinta. Assisting agencies included the Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District Team, Coachella Police Community Action Team, the La Quinta Police Special Enforcement Team, and the La Quinta Police Traffic Team.

The sweep led to the arrest of the following suspects:

29-year-old Israel Villanueva of La Quinta, arrested for four outstanding DUI warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia.

31-year-old Gustavo Castaneda of La Quinta, arrested for an outstanding parole warrant.

24-year-old Spencer Oleson of La Quinta, arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

36-year-old Jordan Walzez of La Quinta, arrested for possession of heroin.

62-year-old Peter Delagarza of La Quinta, arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

52-year-old John Michel of La Quinta, arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information relating to these cases is urged to contact CVVCGTF Officer James at (760) 836-1600. To report non-emergency information relating to gang activity, call 951-922-7601.

