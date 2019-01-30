La Quinta approves 90 day testing period for surveillance cameras

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The La Quinta City Council approved a 90 day trial period to test out a Public Safety Camera System at three intersections.

Three different camera companies will each install one of their camera systems at one intersection from March 1, through May 31, 2019.

The cameras will be installed at Washington St. at Eisenhower Dr., Washington St. at Ave. 52, and Jefferson St. at Ave. 49.

After the 90 days, city staff will report back to city council.

The plan is to provide an opportunity for the community to view how the cameras work in order for residents and officials to determine if the city should make this investment.

The city says the testing period will come at no expense to the city.